College Football Picks Week 9: Vegas Odds and Predictions for Top 25 Games

Michigan at Michigan State (Noon, Fox)

Two of the best rushing teams in the nation battle in a monumentally important game Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines travel to Spartan Stadium to battle the rival Michigan State. Both teams are undefeated and the home team enters the game fresh off a bye week.

Michigan's running back duo of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins has been dominant this season. They head into Saturday on the back of a game against Northwestern in which each accumulated 100 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

It may be the Wolverine's passing game that proves the difference in Saturday's showdown, though.

Quarterback Cade McNamara will face a leaky Spartan secondary allowing a little more than 285 yards per game. It is the one weak spot on the Michigan State defense and worth trying to exploit if you are head coach Jim Harbaugh.

If the Wolverines can get consistency out of McNamara and Corum and Haskins get hot against the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the country, they should be able to escape East Lansing with a win.

For Michigan State, running back Kenneth Walker III figures to fuel its offense and maintain the 200-yards-per-game output that the team has enjoyed this season.

Despite the Spartans' uncharacteristic defensive weaknesses, the high stakes and a red-hot crowd are far too important to overlook. The Wolverines will rack up yards, but look for Michigan State to come up with a big turnover when it matters most, probably during an ill-fated attempt to exploit the secondary.

Sparty wins.

