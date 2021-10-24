Bowl Predictions 2021: Projections for College Football Playoff Contenders

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Georgia may be in a class of its own this year. And that's becoming more evident with every passing week of the 2021 college football season.

The No. 1 Bulldogs didn't play in Week 8, as they were on a bye. However, several other top College Football Playoff contenders weren't too impressive. No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Oklahoma played unexpectedly competitive games. No. 4 Alabama let Tennessee hang around until late. And No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State were both knocked off.

As other strong teams struggle to keep rolling, Georgia has won each of its past six games by at least 17 points. And when it returns to action next week, it may pick up right where it left off.

Here's a look at the current CFP landscape following the conclusion of Week 8.