NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Top Movers in Week 9 Post-Week 8 Results

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Many of the top college football teams in the country were in action Saturday. However, no matchups featured a pair of ranked schools. So Week 8 was mostly about the best teams trying to avoid potential upset losses.

No team ranked in the top six was knocked off. No. 1 Georgia had a bye, while No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan were all victorious. Not every Top 25 team was as successful, though.

Among the biggest upsets of the day were Illinois' nine-overtime win over No. 7 Penn State, Iowa State's victory against No. 8 Oklahoma State and Miami's win over No. 18 NC State. And earlier in the week, No. 14 Coastal Carolina lost to Appalachian State.

With these ranked teams likely to drop down the AP Top 25 poll, others will be on the rise. Here's a look at several teams that have the best chance to be big movers up the rankings after Week 8.