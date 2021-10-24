College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 8

3 of 4

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

This game was a complete blast (in my humble opinion) at the end, with both teams trading two-point conversion attempts seven times, beginning in the third overtime. Yes, this was the NCAA's apparent "solution" to never getting another game go into seven overtimes again, thanks to LSU and Texas A&M doing so in 2018. The NCAA changed the overtime format this offseason, with teams alternating two-point attempts should the game exceed two overtime periods.

They exchanged field goals in each of their first two overtime possessions, giving both teams the opportunity to score a two-point attempt from the 3-yard line. The game remained a 16-16 tie through the eighth overtime when both offenses finally converted on their first two-point conversion. But finally, in the ninth OT, Illinois scored its conversion on a passing play, and their defense batted away Sean Clifford's throw on PSU's ensuing attempt to give Illinois the upset victory.

After a game like this, which the NCAA theoretically tried to avoid with this amendment, it'll be interesting to see if this rule gets changed again, or, at the very least, tweaked some. As for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who earned his 100th win as a head coach with Saturday's victory, he doesn't mind the current rule:

"We had practiced it a little bit but nothing's really like the actual thing," Bielema said after the game via 247Sports. "Everything's a two-point play, and it really comes on you quick. …I've been involved in a Penn State overtime game [at Wisconsin], but it was the old way, and it just seems to drag on and on.

This, I can see why the fans, we want to make the fans happy, right? It's a fan-generated world we're living in, and I gotta believe those two-point plays, it's a lot of fun. And it looked like fun for us. In a way, it gets the guys going, to be quite honest. Every play is another opportunity. Then when there was a stop, you knew what you had to do, then when there was a touchdown, you knew what you had to do."

We'll see what the NCAA has to say about its current overtime rules with this wild game.