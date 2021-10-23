Winners and Losers from Week 8 of College Football

11 of 11

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State both suffering losses on Saturday, No. 10 Oregon was given a massive opportunity to improve its lot in the College Football Playoff race in the form of a road game against 5-2 UCLA.

And thanks to one touchdown vulture and one pass-rushing phenom, the Ducks were able to get it done by a score of 34-31.

The vulture was Travis Dye, who had four consecutive carries for Oregon's first four touchdowns. At that point, he had eight carries for 17 yards and four scores. Quite the Mike Alstott / Jerome Bettis stat line right there. He would finish the afternoon with 14 carries for 35 yards, the longest of which was a gain of six. Oregon's leading rusher for the season ended up with more receiving yards (four catches for 36 yards) than rushing yards.

He definitely has not been in that vulture role for most of his career. If anything, he's usually the one doing the heavy lifting before someone else gets the glory. Prior to Week 8, Dye had rushed 389 times for 2,367 yards and nine touchdowns, and the only time he had multiple touchdowns in the same game was back on Nov. 23, 2018, when he and CJ Verdell combined for 386 yards and six touchdowns in a rout of Oregon State. But he was huge for the Ducks in this one.

Even huger was Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and countless pressures on the quarterback.

Late in the fourth quarter with UCLA trying to mount a comeback, it was Thibodeaux's pressure on Dorian Thompson-Robinson that forced the Bruins quarterback out of the game with an injury. Backup QB Ethan Garbers made a couple of nice passes to keep the drive alive, but he eventually threw the game-ending interception. Even on that pick, Thibodeaux was coming hard from Garbers' left, forcing him to make a quick read and a bad pass to his right.

Oregon's Week 9 game is at home against 2-5 Colorado, which will almost certainly result in a win. And a few days after that, we'll get the first CFP Top 25 rankings of the season. As the leader of a league that otherwise has no AP Top 25 teams, it will be very interesting to see where Oregon lands, since there's not a whole lot it can do to impress the selection committee from this point forward. (Although that road game against Utah on Nov. 20 is no joke.)