NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Nets Sliding After 1st Full Week

0 of 30

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

A week and change into the 2021-22 NBA season, and we are primed for takes, overreactions and power rankings.

Things can still change quickly (and dramatically), but several teams and players are showing signs of long-term gains or losses.

Will Russell Westbrook figure out how to fit in with the Los Angeles Lakers? Are the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks for real? What's wrong with the Phoenix Suns?

We'll explore all that and more in this week's edition of the power rankings.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.