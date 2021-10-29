Fantasy-Booking the Ultimate WWE vs. AEW Survivor Series Teams

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is the time of year when the Raw and SmackDown brands face off to settle which roster is better. But what if the forbidden door opened and WWE found itself in battle against All Elite Wrestling?

The WCW invasion worked out in the long run in favor of WWE, but Tony Khan has an impressive roster of wrestlers who just might be able to edge out Vince McMahon's Superstars.

The best of the best would need to be chosen to represent their companies, which brings us to this round of fantasy booking.

What if the current rosters competed in a special WWE vs. AEW edition of Survivor Series? Who would be on the teams?

Let's toss out some hypothetical scenarios and pitch the best names possible to fit the five spots on each team.