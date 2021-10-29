Fantasy-Booking the Ultimate WWE vs. AEW Survivor Series TeamsOctober 29, 2021
Fantasy-Booking the Ultimate WWE vs. AEW Survivor Series Teams
WWE Survivor Series is the time of year when the Raw and SmackDown brands face off to settle which roster is better. But what if the forbidden door opened and WWE found itself in battle against All Elite Wrestling?
The WCW invasion worked out in the long run in favor of WWE, but Tony Khan has an impressive roster of wrestlers who just might be able to edge out Vince McMahon's Superstars.
The best of the best would need to be chosen to represent their companies, which brings us to this round of fantasy booking.
What if the current rosters competed in a special WWE vs. AEW edition of Survivor Series? Who would be on the teams?
Let's toss out some hypothetical scenarios and pitch the best names possible to fit the five spots on each team.
The Championship Exception Rule
A ground rule for this is to assume it operates under normal Survivor Series booking philosophy, with the champions going against each other as part of the brand warfare. However, what makes that difficult is that there are two world champions in WWE.
Kenny Omega is the world champion in AEW, but Big E and Roman Reigns both have the claim to be the one to face him. The Tribal Chief is clearly the bigger overall deal, but the conundrum remains the same in how to pick and choose.
Does Damian Priest or Shinsuke Nakamura face Sammy Guevara? Which team faces The Lucha Bros between RK-Bro and The Usos? Britt Baker can't face both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch without it becoming a handicap match.
To curb that problem, all champions are out of the running for this list, but there will be a bonus alternative list at the end if you ignored all titles.
WWE Women's Survivor Series Team 2021
Ruling out Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, WWE is still left with a near-unstoppable team of women.
Naturally, there are plenty talented Superstars who couldn't make the five spots, like Doudrop and Naomi. Not everyone can make such a small team.
Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are two young powerhouses who have had major success this year and headed the two WWE shows for a few months. They were the winner and runner-up respectively in this year's women's Royal Rumble match and could take down any woman in AEW, even those on the stronger side like Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose.
Shayna Baszler is The Queen of Spades, but she's an ace in the hole as far as this team is concerned. Her ruthless aggression and technical skills are unmatched. No one in AEW would be immune to her mean streak.
Sasha Banks is a staple of WWE. She's accomplished nearly everything she could and is our representative of The Four Horsewomen, with Bayley on the injured list and the other two champions.
Rounding out the team should be its captain, Natalya. While she doesn't have the strongest win-loss record possible, she simply bleeds WWE.
The Queen of Harts, especially in babyface form, is the type of person you'd want reminding the rest of her teammates how important this means to the company as a whole. She's no slouch either as a former champion and longest-tenured member of the roster.
AEW Women's Survivor Series Team 2021
Taking Baker out of the equation, your next-best AEW captain would be Hikaru Shida. She held the AEW Women's World Championship a whopping 372 days.
Thunder Rosa would be a good vice-captain. She's yet to win the title in AEW, but she did have an impressive run with the NWA title and consistently puts on great matches that she mostly wins. We also saw how much punishment she can take in her classic against Baker, so we know she won't give up easily.
Strength, power and a wall the opposition has to struggle against is also important. That is why Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose would be two pillars of this team. Cargill is undefeated in singles competition, and Rose routinely wrecks her opponents and is the second champion in the company's history.
The fifth and final member could be any number of talented women, such as Ruby Soho, Big Swole, Riho or Leyla Hirsch, but Serena Deeb might be the best fit.
She would have to set aside her differences with Shida, which could be risky. But if they could get past that, The Woman of a Thousand Holds could have some major tricks up her sleeve.
WWE Men's Survivor Series Team 2021
If I were running the WWE team, I'd be looking at the Superstars who have jumped ship to see if someone has enough friends in AEW that they might not be trustworthy.
To ensure nobody takes up a spot on the men's team as a trojan horse and screws everything up on AEW's behalf, a good number of Superstars need to be taken out of the equation.
That means no Edge because of Christian. No Jeff Hardy due to Matt Hardy. Finn Balor and AJ Styles are out of the mix because of their Bullet Club connections. I want people who will fight for WWE.
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are two of those Superstars I'd trust to get the job done. They're huge, dominant, both held the WWE Championship for the majority of the past 18 months and shouldn't have a conflict of interest.
Someone else who continually supports WWE in all media and is a former multi-time world champion who's done everything he can in the company: Seth Rollins. Admittedly, Jon Moxley is someone to worry about, but the former Shield teammates feuded longer than they were partnered up. It may be a risk, but it's one worth taking. If not The Visionary, his alternate would be Cesaro for his overall athleticism and strength.
Karrion Kross and Keith "Bearcat" Lee are the two other huge brutes I would use as a foundation for the team. Both have ties and devotion to NXT and could use the former Wednesday Night Wars as motivation to beat AEW and prove they were always on the better roster.
AEW Men's Survivor Series Team 2021
The AEW men's team is the hardest to choose as so many are former WWE Superstars. Is that a benefit or would it cloud their judgment?
A team leader like Cody Rhodes has likely moved beyond this stage already. After all, he's one of the driving forces who created an alternative to WWE in the first place. He has the leadership skills to pull the team together, too.
A jaded star like CM Punk or Chris Jericho would make for a solid backup leader. They were rebels and know how members of the WWE hierarchy think. And they can easily get in their heads with promos since they're so good on the mic.
Let's balance out their veteran experience with some youth in a true AEW guy, "Hangman" Adam Page. He's yet to reach the mountain top, but that may come at Full Gear, and he's been hovering around the title hunt from the start of AEW.
Jon Moxley was The Lunatic Fringe in WWE and left for AEW due to creative differences over his character. Imagine how dangerous he'd be if he was given the chance to settle some old scores over his former employers.
Lastly, pure power is needed. The three best options to fill that role are Brian Cage, Lance Archer and Wardlow, although Powerhouse Hobbs is worth thinking about for a moment. Ultimately, since Cage is in a bit of a lull where he seems wasted, Archer keeps coming up short in big matches and is the oldest, the edge goes to Wardlow.
He would be under the guidance of MJF, who couldn't be trusted to be on the team itself but could be an excellent mastermind on the outside who interferes on AEW's behalf.
A Look at the Overall Teams
- Natalya (captain)
- Bianca Belair
- Rhea Ripley
- Sasha Banks
- Shayna Baszler
- Hikaru Shida (captain)
- Jade Cargill
- Nyla Rose
- Serena Deeb
- Thunder Rosa
- Drew McIntyre (captain)
- Bobby Lashley
- Karrion Kross
- Keith "Bearcat" Lee
- Seth Rollins or Cesaro
- Cody Rhodes (captain)
- CM Punk or Chris Jericho
- "Hangman" Adam Page
- Jon Moxley
- Wardlow
Women's Team WWE:
Women's Team AEW:
Men's Team WWE:
Men's Team AEW:
Ignoring the Champions Exception for the Ultimate Teams
- Charlotte Flair (captain)
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair or Sasha Banks
- Rhea Ripley
- Shayna Baszler
- Britt Baker (captain)
- Hikaru Shida
- Jade Cargill
- Nyla Rose
- Thunder Rosa
- Roman Reigns (captain)
- Bobby Lashley
- Drew McIntyre
- Karrion Kross or Keith "Bearcat" Lee
- Randy Orton
- Kenny Omega (captain)
- Cody Rhodes
- Chris Jericho or CM Punk
- Hangman Adam Page
- Jon Moxley or Wardlow
If the previous list excludes the champions, what teams would there be if all the rosters were eligible to be picked?
That would change the teams around a little, as some big names would have to take priority:
Women's Team WWE:
Women's Team AEW:
Men's Team WWE:
Men's Team AEW:
Who would you be rooting for and who do you think would win the overall battle? Would you choose other wrestlers to be on the teams? Keep the discussion going by chatting it up in the comments.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.