College Football's Biggest QB Changes of the Last 10 Years

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We'll kick things off with one of the more unforgettable quarterback changes at Alabama.

It all started during the 2018 CFP National Championship Game featuring No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. The Tide went to the locker room at halftime down 13-0. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts went just 3-of-8 passing for 21 yards and rushed for 47 yards in the half.

Needing a spark on offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban opted to switch quarterbacks and give the nod to backup true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa came into Alabama as the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite. It was an interesting move, given that Hurts was 25-2 as a starter leading up to this title game, but Saban's decision ultimately paid off.

Tagovailoa led the Tide's sluggish first-half offense to four scoring drives. One of his most critical possessions was an eight-play, 66-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 20 and force overtime.

In OT, Alabama's defense held Georgia to a field goal on the Dawgs' first possession. On Alabama's ensuing drive, the Tide faced a 2nd-and-26 after Tagovailoa was sacked. But incredibly, Tagovailoa found DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the Tide's 17th national championship, and the true freshman quarterback was an overnight hero in Tuscaloosa.

Although there were rumors that Hurts would transfer from Alabama after the title game, he remained with the Tide for the 2018 season. Tagovailoa, unsurprisingly, was named Alabama's starter that season.

But it wouldn't be the last we'd see of Hurts. In the SEC Championship Game against Georgia later that season, Tagovailoa went down with a leg injury with 11 minutes left in the game. Alabama was trailing 28-21 to the Dawgs, and Hurts came in for the Tide's injured starting QB.

Hurts played hero this time, going 7-of-9 for 82 yards and rushing for 28 yards. He found Jerry Jeudy for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie it up at 28 and then had the game-winning touchdown run with 1:04 left.

Tagovailoa ultimately led the Tide to a national title game appearance against Clemson during the 2018 season, and he finished with a 22-2 record as a starter at Alabama.

His 2019 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury he suffered in November, but his impact at Alabama was significant. He threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions. His TD passes are a school record at Alabama. His two career losses were against teams ranked in the Top Two, as well.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to a CFP semifinal berth in 2019. If Saban hadn't made the change to Tagovailoa, the Tide might not have won the national championship in 2017.