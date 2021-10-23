Every MLB Team's Most Legendary Postseason Home Run

2 of 6

Chicago White Sox: Scott Podsednik (2005 World Series, Game 2)

Arguably the two most memorable home runs in White Sox history occurred in the same game during their run to a World Series title in 2005.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning of Game 2, Paul Konerko hit a grand slam to give the South Siders the lead, but the Astros answered back with two runs in the top of the ninth. Then, after hitting zero home runs in 568 plate appearances during the regular season, speedy Scott Podsednik walked it off against Brad Lidge.

Cleveland Guardians: Rajai Davis (2016 World Series, Game 7)

Shoutout to Tony Fernandez for his decisive solo home run in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the 1997 ALCS to send Cleveland to the World Series, but that one wasn't nearly as dramatic or memorable as the one Rajai Davis hit off Chicago Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman.

After throwing 42 pitches in Game 5 and another 20 in Game 6, Chapman was called on again to protect a 6-3 lead with a runner on and two outs in the eighth inning of Game 7. He immediately allowed an RBI double to Brandon Guyer, then served up a game-tying homer to Davis. A well-timed rain delay might have been all that kept Cleveland from riding the momentum of that home run to a World Series title.

Detroit Tigers: Magglio Ordonez (2006 ALCS, Game 4)

After beating the Yankees in four games in the ALDS, the Tigers swept the Oakland Athletics in a four-game steamrolling in the ALCS. Despite the dominance they showed in clinching a spot in the World Series, the way they went about clinching was not without dramatics.

The Athletics led 3-2 going into the sixth inning of Game 4, but Magglio Ordonez tied things up with a solo shot off Oakland starter Dan Haren. Clinging to life, the A's called on closer Huston Street with two outs in the seventh inning. He kept the score knotted at 3-3 until there were two on and two out in the ninth when Ordonez drilled his 28th pitch of the night for a three-run, walk-off, pennant-clinching homer.

Kansas City Royals: Alex Gordon (2015 World Series, Game 1)

From Mike Moustakas in Game 1 and Eric Hosmer in Game 2 of the ALDS to Alex Gordon in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Royals had no shortage of dramatic, game-winning home runs during their World Series run in 2014.

However, the biggest blast came in 2015 off the bat of Gordon in Game 1 of the World Series, when he hit a game-tying solo shot off New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia. The Royals were down to their final two outs but went on to win the game in the 14th inning, setting the tone for the entire series.

Minnesota Twins: Kirby Puckett (1991 World Series, Game 6)

Jack Morris authored the greatest pitching performance in postseason history with a 10-inning shutout of the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the World Series, but it took a walk-off homer from Kirby Puckett the night before for them to get there.

After robbing Ron Gant of extra bases with a spectacular leaping catch in center field earlier in the game, Puckett delivered the biggest highlight of his career with the game-winning bomb leading off the bottom of the 11th against Charlie Leibrandt.