College Football Odds Week 8: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games
Although the Week 8 schedule may appear underwhelming, oddsmakers have a different outlook for the upcoming slate of college football action.
Highlighted by eighth-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oregon, four Top 25 teams aren't favored. Few weekends ever go exactly to plan anyway, but that unique assortment of underdogs means this Saturday is likely to shake up the Top 25.
And it's prediction time.
We've focused on each matchup in Week 8 that involves a Top 25 team and provided a pick against the spread (ATS).
Note: No. 14 Coastal Carolina lost to Appalachian State on Wednesday night.
Week 8 Schedule and Odds
Thursday, Oct. 21
Tulane at No. 21 SMU (-13.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 23
No. 2 Cincinnati (-28) at Navy (Noon, ESPN2)
No. 3 Oklahoma (-39) at Kansas (Noon, ESPN)
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan (-23.5) (Noon, Fox)
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State (-24) (Noon, ABC)
No. 16 Wake Forest (-3) at Army (Noon, CBSSN)
Wisconsin (-3) at No. 25 Purdue (3 p.m., Big Ten Network)
No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-7) (3:30 p.m., Fox)
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA (-2.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss (-9) (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt (-3) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama (-25) (7 p.m., ESPN)
No. 22 San Diego State at Air Force (-3.5) (7 p.m., CBSSN)
No. 24 UTSA (-7) at Louisiana Tech (7 p.m.)
No. 5 Ohio State (-21) at Indiana (7:30 p.m., ABC)
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7) (7:30 p.m., NBC)
South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M (-21) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 18 NC State (-3) at Miami (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
All odds from DraftKings. Picks against the spread in bold. All times ET.
Pac-12's Playoff Dreams Down to Underdog Oregon
Not since the 2016 campaign has a Pac-12 program made the College Football Playoff. This season isn't looking any better.
Heading into Week 8, every team except 5-1 Oregon has dropped two games. The problem is simple: No two-loss team has reached the CFP in its seven-year history. Barring a total meltdown around the nation, Oregon is the Pac-12's final championship hope.
And on Saturday, the Ducks are underdogs at UCLA.
That may seem surprising for the country's No. 10 team, but Oregon hasn't impressed since upsetting Ohio State. So far, the Ducks have lacked a dynamic aerial attack and struggled with penalties. Anthony Brown is tied for 67th nationally in passes of 20-plus yards, and Oregon is 123rd in penalty yards per game.
UCLA has surrendered 3.0 yards per carry, which is tied for the 14th-best average in FBS. For the run-first Ducks to steal a victory in Los Angeles, they'll either need to overcome that sturdy run defense or have Brown shake his concerning season-long trend.
Matt Corral's Availability Unknown for Ole Miss
Last weekend at Tennessee, a short-handed Ole Miss offense leaned heavily on dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral. Beyond his 38 pass attempts, Corral registered 30 carries.
Now, he's feeling the effects.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Corral is "not in very good shape" and might be unavailable to play Saturday against LSU. If he's sidelined, the nine-point spread in the Rebels' favor won't last much longer.
While the backup QB isn't totally clear, Luke Altmyer temporarily stepped in for Corral against Tennessee. But the Rebels also have Kinkead Dent, Western Kentucky transfer Tyrrell Pigrome and even former starter John Rhys Plumlee, who is now a receiver.
Given that LSU upset Florida last weekend, Ole Miss is holding out hope Corral will be able to play.
