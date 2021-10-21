Top College Football Coaching Hires of the Last 5 Years

0 of 8

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Hiring coaches is extremely difficult.

That's the short version of a very, very long conversation. Many head coaches last a half-decade or less at their program, and assistants are known to move regularly.

In that timespan, though, a select group of administrators and team leaders have identified a near-perfect hire for their program.

The list is limited to head coaches and coordinators—including one with a passing or running game emphasis—whose initial season in a role happened in the 2017 season or later.

Additionally, both internal and external hires are considered. For example, Oklahoma promoted Lincoln Riley from his role as the offensive coordinator, while Cincinnati and LSU hired Luke Fickell and Joe Brady, respectively, from a different organization.