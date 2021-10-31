The 1 Move Still Haunting Every NBA Franchise from the Last 5 Years

1 of 30

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are in great shape coming off a deep playoff run last year, so we're starting out with a team that isn't haunted by anything. That includes the decision to trade down from No. 3 in the 2018 draft, passing on the chance to take Luka Doncic.

Trae Young, whom Atlanta took at No. 5 instead, may not have multiple-MVP upside. But he's already led his team further into the postseason than Doncic has.

In search of regrets, we'll go back to the the summer of 2016, when Atlanta lost Al Horford in free agency. Change was certainly afoot with the Hawks at the time; head coach Mike Budenholzer and fellow veteran mainstay Paul Millsap would both depart in less than a year. Horford was the first domino to fall, walking away for nothing after Atlanta had won 108 regular-season games in the preceding two seasons.

The Hawks exacerbated things by instead doling out a combined $140 million in free-agency cash to Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore. Horford, meanwhile, became a key piece of a Boston Celtics team that won 157 games and five playoff series in his three years with the franchise.

All's well that ends well, but the Hawks could have at least extracted value from Horford by trading him at the 2016 deadline. Or, you know, maxed him out and given him the fifth year no one else could have.

Don't worry, most of the teams we'll hit have much more lamentable mistakes than this one.