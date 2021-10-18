ALCS Bracket 2021: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox followed the same blueprint on the road to start the first two rounds of the MLB postseason.

In ALCS Game 2, the Red Sox used their bats to pull away from the Houston Astros, just like their 14-run output in ALDS Game 2 versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston has the edge in the series as it goes back home for Game 3. The Red Sox saved Eduardo Rodriguez for Fenway Park, and on paper, they have the advantage in the pitching matchup over Houston's Jose Urquidy.

Once the Boston bats woke up in the ALDS, they did not go quiet. Boston put up six runs in each of its two ALDS home games.

If the Red Sox continue to follow the same path as the ALDS, they may have a chance to close out the series at home on Wednesday.

ALCS Schedule

Game 3: Monday, October 18 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 19 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, October 20 (5:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 6: Friday, October 22 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, October 23 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)*

*--if necessary

ALCS Odds

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 3: Boston (-120; bet $120 to win $100); Houston (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

Series Price: Houston (-125); Boston (+105)

Prediction

Boston In 6

The Red Sox flipped the complexion of the ALCS with two swings in the first two innings of Game 2.

The grand slams hit by J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers did a few things to help Boston's chances of advancing to the World Series.

The most obvious effect is a leveled series heading into Boston, where the Red Sox are 3-0 this postseason. They beat the New York Yankees in the wild-card game at Fenway Park and defeated the Rays in ALDS Games 3 and 4.

Martinez and Devers upped their individual confidence levels with the big hits. Those home runs allowed Nathan Eovaldi to work 5.1 low stress innings. That could help the right-handed hurler when he returns to the mound later in the series.

Additionally, the Red Sox carved out a strategy that could help them avoid the power arms in Houston's bullpen.

If Boston jumps on Houston's starters for the rest of the series, it will not have to worry about getting runs off Phil Maton, Kendall Graveman, Ryan Pressly and others in the final few frames.

Jose Urquidy has eight postseason appearances, but he was not great in the 2020 playoffs. He gave up seven earned runs and conceded four home runs in the ALDS against the Oakland Athletics.

Urquidy finished the regular season with nine earned runs conceded over his last three appearances. He struck out nine batters in a May 31 game against Boston, but his form dipped since then.

Rodriguez was decent enough in ALDS Game 4 to let the Red Sox lineup take the lead. The left-handed hurler gave up two earned runs over five innings. Boston hopped out to a 5-0 advantage while he was on the mound.

If Boston gets the same type of outing from Rodriguez in Game 3, it should be in a decent position to take runs off Urquidy.

If Boston's starters can do the same thing in Games 4 and 5, it has a chance to finish up the series at home.

However, the one weakness Boston could have is in Game 4 as it waits for Chris Sale and Eovaldi to come back for Games 5 and 6.

Eovaldi and Sale were both better than Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia in Games 1 and 2. If they continue to limit damage and pitch a step above their counterparts, Boston should find itself in the Fall Classic.

