College Football Picks Week 8: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

Andy Nelson/Associated Press

The Oregon Ducks have not looked impressive in their first three Pac-12 contests.

Mario Cristobal's side did not put away the California Golden Bears until the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter Friday night. Still, the Ducks are the Pac-12's best hope to earn a College Football Playoff berth, but they have to be perfect for the rest of the season to be in the mix.

A road trip to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday was viewed as one of the biggest road blocks in Oregon's season when the schedule came out.

Although UCLA suffered a pair of bad losses in its first seven games, it has the offensive potential to keep up with the Ducks. And the oddsmakers believe UCLA can pull off the upset of the 10th-ranked Ducks, as the Bruins opened as a short favorite on the spread.

It is hard to find any other ranked teams listed as underdogs in Week 8 since there are no Top 25 clashes. Oregon-UCLA could have the feel of a ranked battle, but on paper, it is not and that may hurt Oregon's resume at the end of the regular season.