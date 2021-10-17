NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Week 8 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Predictions

1 of 3

Ron Johnson/Associated Press

Iowa will take a tumble in the rankings when they are released Sunday.

However, the drop may not be as drastic as other programs have experienced this season.

Iowa's Week 7 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions could play into where it falls in the rankings.

Penn State fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after its loss at Kinnick Stadium. The voters may be willing to slot Iowa ahead of the Nittany Lions because of the head-to-head win. If that is the case, Iowa would fall to No. 6. Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State should all shuffle up one spot each because of the Hawkeyes' loss to Purdue.

An argument could also be made for Iowa to drop past Penn State and toward the bottom of the top 10. Iowa's home loss to an unranked Purdue is one of the worst defeats suffered by a top-10 team this season. It does not help the Hawkeyes that they looked awful offensively and stood no chance of coming back against the Boilermakers in the fourth quarter.

Iowa's lackluster performance could outweigh the head-to-head win over Penn State in the eyes of some voters. That may force a drop beneath one or more of Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and Michigan State.

Regardless of where they land Sunday, the Hawkeyes will have a chance to move up a few places in the coming weeks. They have a bye week and then face five straight unranked foes from the Big Ten West.

If Iowa runs the table, it could still finish on top of the division and have a shot at the playoff in the Big Ten Championship Game.