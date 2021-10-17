College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 7

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 7October 17, 2021
It was fun while it lasted, Iowa. But after ascending to No. 2 nationally, the Hawkeyes are plummeting in the B/R Top 25.
Iowa's anemic offense made another appearance in Week 7, and an ordinarily elite defense couldn't pick up the slack. Purdue—carrying on a proud tradition of major upsets—won 24-7 and handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.
And as a result, Cincinnati is moving on up!
Bleacher Report's college football crew of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.
B/R's Post-Week 7 Top 25
1. Georgia (Last week: 1)
2. Cincinnati (3)
3. Oklahoma (4)
4. Alabama (5)
5. Ohio State (7)
6. Michigan (8)
7. Penn State (6)
8. Michigan State (T-10)
9. Oklahoma State (14)
10. Ole Miss (12)
11. Coastal Carolina (T-10)
12. Iowa (2)
13. Oregon (13)
14. Kentucky (9)
15. Notre Dame (15)
16. San Diego State (20)
17. SMU (T-16)
18. Wake Forest (T-18)
19. UTSA (23)
20. Texas A&M (22)
21. NC State (25)
22. Baylor (NR)
23. Pitt (NR)
24. Auburn (NR)
25. Clemson (NR)
Others receiving votes: Utah, UCLA, Houston
Who's Hot: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Ten years ago, Oklahoma State made a serious charge at a BCS National Championship Game appearance. However, a late-season loss at Iowa State damaged the Cowboys' pursuit of a title.
No reason we'd bring that up.
Saturday, the Pokes improved to 6-0 thanks to a 32-24 victory over Texas. OSU's Spencer Sanders threw one fourth-quarter touchdown and ran for another to complete an 11-point second-half comeback, securing a vital win for Mike Gundy's team.
Most impressively, Oklahoma State has recovered from a shaky start and defeated three straight ranked opponents. Oklahoma remains the Big 12 favorite, but the Cowboys are close behind.
Next weekend, the Pokes travel to—you already know—Iowa State. Although the Cyclones haven't met the consensus expectation of being a top-10 team, they still present a dangerous matchup.
Oklahoma State will be aiming to avoid a slight repeat of history.
Who's Not: Florida Gators
We didn't not see this coming.
As the calendar flipped to October, a "volatile" team had a shaky outlook. We mentioned the Gators "might end the month anywhere in the range of 4-4 to 6-2" because of its inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. The worst-case scenario is happening.
Two weeks ago, Florida lost to Kentucky. After trouncing Vanderbilt last Saturday, a run defense that entered with a meager 3.2 yards allowed per carry simply collapsed. LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price scampered for a program-record 287 yards and scored three touchdowns, propelling the Tigers to a 49-42 triumph.
In short: Terrible. Miserable, even.
Florida has a chance to regroup, now heading into its first idle week of the season. But on Oct. 30, top-ranked Georgia awaits for the annual rivalry affair in Jacksonville. There's no question the Gators will be heavy underdogs in the matchup.
Even if Dan Mullen hasn't officially moved to the hot seat, the fourth-year coach's job security isn't in a comfortable place.
Fun Fact: Purdue, the Upset Factory
In the past 40 years, Purdue has reached the 10-win mark in a season zero times. It's not exactly a juggernaut of a program.
Nevertheless, the Boilermakers have quietly built a reputation for creating some chaos. And on Saturday, they pulled off a shocking 24-7 victory at No. 2 Iowa. Star receiver David Bell shredded an elite Iowa defense for 240 yards.
The victory extended a fascinating record for Purdue.
According to NCAA.com, it marked the ninth time an unranked Purdue team has defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 or 2 in the AP poll. No other program has accomplished it more than four times.
On one hand, it means Purdue has spent a lot of time outside of the AP Top 25. In fact, the program hasn't cracked the poll since spending one week at No. 23 in 2007.
But as Ohio State learned in 2018 and Iowa did Saturday, the lesson is clear: don't play Purdue when ranked No. 2.
What to Watch For: Chaos Amid the Calm
On paper, Week 8 looks relatively boring.
Depending on how AP voters rank Pitt, Clemson and potentially LSU, there's a distinct possibility the upcoming slate includes zero games between Top 25 teams.
But that's a half-empty perspective. The opposite view—that any contest featuring a ranked team gives us upset potential—is a whole lot more interesting. And considering how the 2021 season has gone so far, it's safe to expect several upsets are coming.
Coastal Carolina travels to Appalachian State on Wednesday night before a busy Saturday slate.
Among the most notable games, Oklahoma State travels to Iowa State, Wake Forest heads to Army and Oregon journeys to UCLA. Ole Miss hosts LSU, Alabama takes on rival Tennessee and Notre Dame welcomes USC for their annual clash.
The schedule doesn't seem daunting for Top 25 teams. Reality, however, may offer a much different story.