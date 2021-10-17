College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 7

0 of 4

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

It was fun while it lasted, Iowa. But after ascending to No. 2 nationally, the Hawkeyes are plummeting in the B/R Top 25.

Iowa's anemic offense made another appearance in Week 7, and an ordinarily elite defense couldn't pick up the slack. Purdue—carrying on a proud tradition of major upsets—won 24-7 and handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

And as a result, Cincinnati is moving on up!

Bleacher Report's college football crew of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R's Post-Week 7 Top 25

1. Georgia (Last week: 1)

2. Cincinnati (3)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Alabama (5)

5. Ohio State (7)

6. Michigan (8)

7. Penn State (6)

8. Michigan State (T-10)

9. Oklahoma State (14)

10. Ole Miss (12)

11. Coastal Carolina (T-10)

12. Iowa (2)

13. Oregon (13)

14. Kentucky (9)

15. Notre Dame (15)

16. San Diego State (20)

17. SMU (T-16)

18. Wake Forest (T-18)

19. UTSA (23)

20. Texas A&M (22)

21. NC State (25)

22. Baylor (NR)

23. Pitt (NR)

24. Auburn (NR)

25. Clemson (NR)

Others receiving votes: Utah, UCLA, Houston