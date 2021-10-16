Top Offseason Issues for Giants, White Sox, Rays, Brewers After MLB Playoff Exit

Top Offseason Issues for Giants, White Sox, Rays, Brewers After MLB Playoff ExitOctober 16, 2021
Two teams that won 100-plus games failed to advance to their respective league championship series, while a pair of wild cards and an 88-game division winner still have World Series chances.
It seems less than ideal, but it was always understood either the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers would be left hanging. And while the Tampa Bay Rays seemed poised to make another run in the American League, the Boston Red Sox proved to have more firepower.
The Chicago White Sox may have hit their ceiling, while the Milwaukee Brewers can't expect to contend without hitting.
With all of this in mind, let's consider the offseason issues facing the four teams recently eliminated from the playoffs.
San Francisco Giants: Bring Back Starting Pitching and Sign Kris Bryant
Now that their surprise season is over, expectations are going to be raised for the Giants next year. As first baseman Darin Ruf explained to Chris Haft of the San Francisco Examiner after their NLDS Game 5 loss to the Dodgers, San Francisco isn't sneaking up on anyone in 2022.
The team does have tough decisions to make before getting there, though. Four of their five starting pitchers—Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani, Johnny Cueto and Kevin Gausman—are free agents (club option for Cueto). So are Brandon Belt and Buster Posey (club option), though the iconic catcher is expected back, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Their biggest offseason move should be signing trade-deadline acquisition Kris Bryant to a long-term megadeal. This seemed to be a natural fit for both parties from the beginning.
While Bryant's numbers went down slightly during his time with San Francisco (.262/.344/.444), and the highly advertised defensive flexibility left a lot to be desired at times, he is still among the best free agents in baseball.
They won't bring back everyone. Cueto and Belt, for example, weren't even on the NLDS roster.
San Francisco has a foundation here, though. The best advice you can give a team that won a club-record 107 regular-season games is keep doing what you're doing.
Chicago White Sox: Fix the Defense
Defense and pitching—the White Sox's priorities should start there, and the point about pitching is more about defense than anything.
It was far too easy for the Houston Astros, who don't have a ton of speed, to steal bases on the White Sox in their ALDS matchup. Part of that was because Yasmani Grandal, while a great hitter and pitch-framer, does not have the best arm. White Sox pitchers also didn't do a good enough job holding baserunners.
Defensively, the White Sox ranked in the bottom half of the league in outs above average and runs prevented, according to Statcast.
While Chicago made its second straight postseason appearance and won its first division title since 2008, the team likely fell short of its own expectations this season.
Hiring Tony La Russa showed this team had World Series aspirations. Bringing him back, according to ESPN, shows they will make another run at it with this group.
To do so, it would be wise for the White Sox to re-sign Carlos Rodon, replace Cesar Hernandez at second base and upgrade in right field.
The Craig Kimbrel trade from the crosstown Chicago Cubs proved to be a failure, especially if the White Sox do not pick up his $16 million option and clarify his role.
It is possible the White Sox's ceiling is simply being the best of a mediocre American League Central.
Tampa Bay Rays: Retool Offensively
The Rays were not good enough offensively to keep up with the Boston Red Sox in their ALDS matchup. Their typically reliable pitching also failed to get it done against Boston.
It was a disappointing ending for a squad that won 100 games and traded key pieces at the deadline with hopes of making another World Series run.
Tampa fell just short of that goal in 2020 and took a step back this year with the early exit.
The lesson learned here is that a mediocre offense is not going to cut it.
Nelson Cruz, Chris Archer and Mike Zunino (club option) are all free agents. Considering what the Rays gave up for Cruz and his lackluster numbers for them—.226/.283/.442, including the 3-for-17 performance against Boston—this would be quite the costly rental.
In September, Archer moved to the 60-day injured list with a hip injury. He is likely to hit the open market. While Zunino struck out six times and went 2-for-15 against Boston, it would make sense for the Rays to bring back their catcher.
Granted, the Rays have been successful enough with limited resources over the years to the point it's fair to say they don't need anyone's advice.
Milwaukee Brewers: Major Offensive Upgrades Needed
Whereas the Rays put out a mediocre offensive performance against the Red Sox, at least they still ranked in the top 10 in OPS during the regular season.
No one would say they can't hit.
It's different with these Brewers, whose pitching and defense carried them to a National League Central championship. Milwaukee's Cy Young-caliber duo of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are nice foundational pieces, but that's not going to help their run production.
Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and his front office tried to bolster a weak offense in trading for Willy Adames, Eduardo Escobar and Rowdy Tellez. But Christian Yelich never quite put it together after his back injury and a bout with COVID-19.
This offseason, the Brewers have to make a decision whether to re-sign Escobar with Luis Urias and Tellez as their corner infielders. They also have to decide whether to bring back relievers Brad Boxberger and Hunter Strickland.
Whatever they do, it can't result in having the 20th-ranked OPS in baseball if there are still World Series aspirations.