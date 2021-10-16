Top Offseason Issues for Giants, White Sox, Rays, Brewers After MLB Playoff Exit

0 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Two teams that won 100-plus games failed to advance to their respective league championship series, while a pair of wild cards and an 88-game division winner still have World Series chances.

It seems less than ideal, but it was always understood either the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers would be left hanging. And while the Tampa Bay Rays seemed poised to make another run in the American League, the Boston Red Sox proved to have more firepower.

The Chicago White Sox may have hit their ceiling, while the Milwaukee Brewers can't expect to contend without hitting.

With all of this in mind, let's consider the offseason issues facing the four teams recently eliminated from the playoffs.