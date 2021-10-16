Winners and Losers from Week 7 of College Football

0 of 11

When No. 2 goes down, you know it's a big day in college football.

So, a weekend that didn't look like it had a lot of gargantuan matchups on paper took that idea, wadded it up, and threw it out the window. As a matter of fact, it was a weekend full of tests.

Unfortunately for the Iowa Hawkeyes, they didn't pass, dropping their first game of the season to the Purdue Boilermakers to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten. While undefeated teams Michigan State, Oklahoma State and San Diego State had to sweat out close ones, they got the job done.

Meanwhile, in a battle of SEC unbeatens, Georgia outlasted a Kentucky team that traded a few punches of its own despite being a three-touchdown underdog.

There were plenty of twists and turns in a season full of them. How wacky has college football been? According to ESPN, 42 teams have been ranked through the first seven weeks of the season, which is the most ever.

Oh, we're only getting started, too. Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Week 7.