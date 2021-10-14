76ers' Complete 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For being one of the most talked-about teams during the 2021 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't do much.

The possibility of a certain megadeal has, of course, been dissected from every angle, but there has been no movement on that front. That could change at any time, but until it does, Philly's rotation is set to return almost completely intact.

It makes sense since this was the Eastern Conference's top overall seed last season. However, this collection of championship-dreamers has yet to even escape the second round, so it's fair to wonder whether the Sixers' formula might be too flawed to work.

All of that said, the uncertain future of a certain All-Star looms largest over this organization, so we will examine that issue and more in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming campaign.