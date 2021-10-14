Lakers' Complete 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

0 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' quest to claim their second NBA title in three seasons starts now.

Injuries to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis torpedoed their repeat hopes in 2020-21, but holes in the supporting cast were exposed along the way, too. So, the front office had the natural response: rework the entire supporting cast.

That's almost true, as this season's Lakers bear little resemblance to last season's outside of the two biggest Hollywood stars.

We'll dive into the changes, lay out the key stories and make both best-case and worst-case predictions in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming campaign.