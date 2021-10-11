3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 5 Loss

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New York Giants couldn't follow up their first win of the 2021 season with a first divisional victory of the year, but it was a series of injuries that caused most concern at AT&T Stadium after the 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

During the game, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay all got hurt, exited and didn't return. That left New York's backups to try to lead a comeback victory, an effort that was unsuccessful against a red-hot Dallas team that notched its fourth straight win.

With 36 seconds to go in the first half, the Giants gave up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper that put the Cowboys ahead 17-10. From there, Dallas led the rest of the way and improved to 4-1, while New York fell to 1-4 to remain in last place in the NFC East.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants' Week 5 loss.