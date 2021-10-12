Predicting the NBA's Best Defender at Every Position Ahead of 2021-22

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Don't hold Ben Simmons' lack of a jumper or uncertain future against him. Not in this discussion, at least.

When it comes to the game's less glamorous end, Simmons is no less than a superstar. He has the body to bang with bigs (6'11", 240 lbs), the quickness to keep in front of guards and the tenacity to check any player in between. He is a true five-position stopper, so wherever the Sixers (or his next NBA employer) need him, he'll go and silence scorers of all sizes and skill sets.

BBall Index graded Simmons as the fifth-most versatile defender last season, spending at least 10 percent of his minutes defending each position. Among the 10 most versatile defenders (minimum 500 minutes), Simmons was the only one to also land in the top 40 of defensive real plus-minus, where he landed 31st overall.

"He guards every position," Sixers skipper Doc Rivers said in March (h/t NBC Sports). "And he makes such a difference. And not just at the rim. It's everywhere. He literally at times swallows players. And I've not seen that."

There are other shutdown stoppers at this position. Jrue Holiday is a menace on defense. Chris Paul knows what opponents are doing before they do. Dejounte Murray is a nightmare for opposing ball-handlers.

However, none can match the versatility of Simmons, an All-Defensive first-teamer each of the past two seasons. He might have to cover more ground than ever depending on where he lands, but it won't change his spot atop the point guard position's defensive pecking order.