College Football Picks Week 7: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs will spend their first week as the No. 1 team in the FBS preparing for their toughest test of the 2021 season to date.

Georgia hosts the Kentucky Wildcats in a battle between 6-0 teams, but the spread does not reflect how even the two SEC East sides are on overall record.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are favored by more than three touchdowns. The No. 1 team has not had an issue covering large point spreads, going 4-1 as a favorite of two touchdowns or more in 2021.

Kentucky heads to Sanford Stadium with a ton of momentum after home wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, but neither of those teams is in the same stratosphere as Georgia this season.

The other marquee SEC matchup of Week 7 possesses the highest over/under on the entire slate. Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels head to Neyland Stadium to face the high-flying Tennessee Volunteers, who have unlocked a ton of offensive success under Josh Heupel.

Ole Miss is the first of four consecutive Top 25 foes Tennessee will face. Saturday night's game might be the easiest of the quartet for the Vols to win.