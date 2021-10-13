2022 Recruiting Class WRs Who Could Make Xavier Worthy-Level Impact Right Away

0 of 11

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Xavier Worthy's transcendent performance against Oklahoma will carry a massive asterisk, considering his fumble helped the Sooners come back from three touchdowns to beat hated rival Texas in last weekend's Red River Showdown.

But that shouldn't ruin the remarkable performance for the superb true freshman.

Without Worthy's nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns, Texas wouldn't have been in position to win. For the season, the first-year player from Fresno, California, has been electrifying.

He has 25 catches for 531 yards and six touchdowns and has emerged as quarterback Casey Thompson's biggest weapon. The campaign is halfway over, and everybody knows Worthy's name.

So, who are the players from the 2022 recruiting class who could make a similar impact next year? Even if they don't have the same skill set, there are a handful of perimeter wideouts with the chops to become the next big thing.