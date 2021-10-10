NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Top Movers in Week 7 Top 25 Standings

0 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

There will be a new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 7, and it's highly probable that spot will belong to Georgia. Likely to move up from No. 2, the Bulldogs can thank one of their SEC rivals for this opportunity.

Texas A&M, which fell out of the poll after Week 5, knocked off top-ranked Alabama on Saturday night, rallying for a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field. It was the Crimson Tide's first loss since their 2019 regular-season finale, and they are likely to drop at least a few spots down the rankings.

Georgia should move up to No. 1 after it notched another impressive win Saturday, cruising to a 34-10 road victory over No. 18 Auburn to improve to 6-0.

Meanwhile, the Aggies helped themselves out too, as they should re-enter the AP poll. They may even be one of the biggest movers considering they knocked off the No. 1 team in the country.

Here's a look at several teams that impressed Saturday and should be on the rise in the latest rankings.