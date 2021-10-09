Winners and Losers from Week 6 of College Football

3 of 6

This game had absolutely everything—except a ton of defense. It had 1,287 total yards of offense and 103 total points in a shootout that was exciting from start to finish. Ole Miss led 21-14 at halftime, but both offenses traded counterpunches each time the other one scored in the second half.

A third quarter saw five-of-six drives end in a score. Both offenses scored a touchdown each at the end of the quarter to enter the fourth tied at 31 all. Naturally, this paved the way for a fourth quarter that was filled with drama. An Arkansas touchdown on a KJ Jefferson 10-yard touchdown run made it 45-45, and Ole Miss got the ball back with 1:22 to go. Instead of milking the clock with the ground game to try for a game-winning field goal, Rebels quarterback Matt Corral found a wide-open Braylon Sanders on second down for a 68-yard touchdown. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was so excited that he launched his clipboard while celebrating the score.

That gave Ole Miss a 52-45 lead with 1:07 left in the game. Of course, that was plenty of time for Jefferson and the Razorbacks' offense. Arkansas then put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson. Instead of kicking the extra point to tie things up and send the game into overtime, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. The Rebels' defense came up huge and stopped Arkansas' attempt, giving the win to Kiffin and Ole Miss, who is now 4-1 on the season.

Both of these offenses got production out of a variety of playmakers on Saturday. Jefferson finished with 326 passing yards, 85 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. His running backs Raheim Sanders and Trelon Smith combined for 224 yards on the ground, with Smith getting a touchdown in the second quarter. Ole Miss' Matt Corral—who we'll talk about more in a second—finished with 381 total yards on the day. Running back Snoop Conner had 110 yards and three touchdowns, too.

While this still counts as a loss for Arkansas, the Hogs deserve all the credit for how they refused to go down without a fight. Pittman going for two at the end was gutsy, but it's still a smart decision to go for two in a game like that instead of forcing overtime.