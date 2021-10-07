Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, More

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers played their second game of the NBA preseason on Wednesday night, losing 117-105 in a road matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Now, there are only three games remaining on the preseason slate before the Lakers head into regular-season action.

Considering LeBron James and Russell Westbrook haven't played in a game yet, we still haven't seen what Los Angeles will actually look like when the regular season gets underway. But we have gotten to see some of the Lakers' offseason acquisitions take the court in purple and gold for the first time.

Los Angeles' next preseason matchup comes Friday when it goes on the road to face the Golden State Warriors. It will be another tune-up for the 2021-22 regular-season opener, which is set for Oct. 19 against the Warriors at Staples Center.

Here's some of the top news coming out of the Lakers' latest preseason contest.