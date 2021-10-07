College Football Odds Week 6: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Matchups

0 of 4

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Who is the best team in the Big Ten this season? On Saturday evening, we may just find out.

No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State are set to face off in Iowa City in one of the biggest matchups of the 2021 college football season to this point. It's not too often we see a pair of top-five teams battle it out during the regular season, making this meeting between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes a big one.

It's not a guarantee that the winner of this game will go on to become the Big Ten champion, though. These two teams could meet again in the conference championship game in December, or No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan or No. 11 Michigan State could factor into the mix.

Penn State-Iowa isn't the only ranked matchup this week. Saturday will also feature No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, and No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss. So it should be an exciting day of action.

Here's a look at the full top-25 schedule for this week, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.