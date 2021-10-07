MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Viewing Schedule, Updated Odds for ALDS Matchups

2 of 3

ALDS Odds

Houston Astros: -130 (wager $130 to win $100)

Chicago White Sox: +110 (wager $100 to win $110)

If the cliche about good pitching beating good hitting holds true, then the White Sox will be punching a ticket to the AL Championship Series.

A playoff rotation of Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease simply isn't fair. And as if that weren't enough, manager Tony La Russa can lean on Ryan Tepera, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks in late-inning situations.

White Sox pitchers ranked fourth in FIP (3.74) and and owned the highest strikeout rate (10.18 per nine innings), according to FanGraphs.

The Astros will counter with a lineup that posted a .336 weighted on-base average, the second-best in MLB, according to FanGraphs. Houston lost George Springer in the offseason but saw little dip in its offense.

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker all hit 30-plus homers. Carlos Correa's combination of power (26 home runs, .485 slugging percentage) and defense helped him finish eighth among position players in WAR (5.8). Yuli Gurriel was sixth in on-base percentage (.383).

The lineup is so good that it didn't matter that Alex Bregman was limited to 91 games and had a career-low .777 OPS.

Of the two ALDS battles, this figures to be the most exciting because of the contrast between Chicago and Houston.