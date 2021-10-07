The Biggest Disappointments of the 2021 College Football Season So Far

2 of 8

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Clemson entered this season as the preseason No. 3-ranked team and an ACC and College Football Playoff favorite. But about halfway through the 2021 season, the Tigers look far from the playoff contender it's been for the last five years.

Clemson is 3-2 after opening its season with a 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Even with the loss, Clemson still had the chance to make it into the playoff if it ran the table. But in Week 4, those chances were ruined with the 27-21 upset loss to an unranked NC State. Clemson had won the last eight straight against NC State and lost its first game to an unranked team since 2017. The loss also dropped the Tigers out of the AP Top 10.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who had high expectations replacing Trevor Lawrence this season, has also underperformed. The sophomore had as high as +825 odds to win the Heisman in August. But through five games, Uiagalelei has thrown for just 793 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been sacked 10 times on the year, while Clemson's rushing attack is averaging just 147.4 yards per game. As a whole, the unit ranks in the 100s nationally in the vast majority of statistical categories, including touchdowns, total yards, passing yards per game and points per drive.

Clemson rebounded last week with a 19-13 win on the road against Boston College, but it needed a goal-line stop to do so. The loss to NC State drastically hurts its ACC title game chances. The Tigers are currently third in the ACC Atlantic behind No. 19 Wake Forest and NC State. The Demon Deacons are riding a three-game ACC win streak, defeating Florida State, Virginia and Louisville over the last few weeks. Wake, which plays at Clemson on Nov. 20, appears to be the divisional favorite in the ACC.

This season would mark the first in six years without Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, if these standings hold. That would be a far fall for Clemson from the preseason's No. 3 team.