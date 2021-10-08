Top College Football Team Social Accounts to Follow

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The popularity of social media has helped college football become a far more immersive experience.

Maybe you prefer to flip on the television, watch a game and move on. Millions of fans, however, are consuming the sport across multiple platforms. Many of us have built an online community—or at least crafted a list of favorites to follow.

Around the Football Bowl Subdivision, athletic departments are investing time and money into cultivating an online presence. Several team accounts in particular have caught our eye.

This is not an exhaustive list, so sharing your favorites is caring. But if you're looking for great college football content, be sure to check out these accounts.

Hype Videos: Ohio State and Texas

When you root for Ohio State—the four-time reigning Big Ten champion—exactly how exciting is a matchup with Akron? After all, the Buckeyes were 48-point favorites and still covered the spread. This was not a competitive game.

But the right hype video makes all the difference:

If a preview for a likely blowout can be that compelling, just wait until Ohio State is preparing for Penn State (Oct. 30) and Michigan (Nov. 27) later this season.

Texas also has captivating hype videos, the latest of which preceded the Longhorns' win at TCU:

Yes, hindsight affects the narrative. If you're watching a video and already know the team lost, it's far less impactful. However, the quality of the product is undeniable.

Pregame Content: LSU and Oregon

I'm not an expert in the cinematic field. To my untrained eye, though, LSU's equipment seems superior to nearly everyone else's.

Combined with rapid turnaround times—shooting footage within hours of the game and quickly churning out videos—the Tigers have a stellar online presence. They'll post multiple clips to rile up a fanbase that hardly needs motivation:

Oregon is another great source of pregame updates. Plus, since the Ducks have approximately 4 quadrillion uniform combinations, fans are always eager for the reveal:

For both programs, the steady stream of information only heightens the anticipation for their game.

In-Game Updates: Arkansas

Successful social media isn't solely dependent on eye-catching graphics or fun clips. The best accounts have personality.

And that, ladies and gents, can be found at Arkansas.

Without a doubt, the most amusing posts happen when the Razorbacks are winning. For example, the social team enjoyed its Saturday when Arkansas derailed Texas A&M:

Undefeated seasons are rare, though.

Arkansas has two perfect years in program history, but both happened more than 50 years ago. Losses are inevitable, yet that personality must continue to shine through when things aren't going well. It didn't disappoint when Georgia put a hurtin' on the Razorbacks:

If you learn nothing else today, please remember one basic instruction: Follow Arkansas Football.

Freedom to Troll: Kentucky

Viral videos are a double-edged sword. Reference too many, and it's overdone. Don't use any trending content, and you're missing out on that sweet, sweet internet clout.

Kentucky picked its spot perfectly.

Following the 20-13 upset of Florida, the Wildcats social squad made a clever addition to a popular video:

There is an important line between disparaging posts and simple trolling, but Kentucky is nowhere close to the former. Emotions rule fandom, and harmless jabs are great entertainment.

Postgame Wraps: Air Force

Without the score bug from a TV broadcast, a recap highlight reel lacks meaningful context. While you could put together an exceptional montage even if a team loses by 35, the result might not be apparent until a graphic displays the final score.

Counterpoint: Field views put a unique spin on traditional camera angles. Air Force's social team shares a variety of close-ups after a game ends:

As you'd imagine, touchdowns and explosive plays are the featured content. Emotions run high after the whistle, though, so it's essential to both capture and share those moments.

Midweek Content: Clemson and Michigan

Wins are much easier to celebrate than moral victories or improvement in losses. And between 2015 and 2020, Clemson posted a 79-7 record, won six ACC titles, made six trips to the College Football Playoff and earned two national championships.

Along the way, the social crew built a reputation for developing standout, creative content. It'll be more difficult this season as the team struggles, but Clemson is up to the challenge:

Michigan, meanwhile, has done an excellent job with its commitment to the brand. When you're known as the "Maize and Blue" anyway, your online presence had better follow suit. All of the team's graphics incorporate the color scheme.

Additionally, quick clips keep the Michigan faithful tuned in in anticipation of the next showdown. Watching a group of fans isn't terribly exciting, but seeing a stadium of maize and blue can ignite any fan's passion:

Prioritizing engagement on a random Tuesday is an effective tool for increasing support on the weekend.

And that, ultimately, is every college football program's social media goal. Build a community, keep its attention, grow the following and increase revenue.