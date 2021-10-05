Bowl Projections 2021: Predictions, Updated College Football Playoff Outlook

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Since the College Football Playoff system was implemented in the 2014 season, there hasn't been a team to win back-to-back national championships. But if there's any school that could do it, it's Alabama, which has already won three national titles in the CFP era.

The Crimson Tide cruised to a national championship last season by going 13-0, and they're off to a strong start in their quest to repeat. They've won their first five games of the 2021 campaign, already taking down formidable SEC rivals Florida and Ole Miss.

Who was the last team to win consecutive national championships? Alabama, of course, as Nick Saban led the Tide to back-to-back titles in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

There are still two months of regular-season games to be played, so a lot could change. One misstep could see Alabama or other top teams plummet in the rankings. However, it's hard to imagine the Crimson Tide won't be in the four-team CFP field at season's end.

Here's a look at some current bowl projections, along with a breakdown of the current playoff landscape.