Fantasy Basketball 2021: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team Names

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

It should be no surprise that Nikola Jokic, also known as Joker or Big Honey, is at the top of the rankings.

While a hefty seven-footer can be expected to miss some games due to rest, all first rounders likely should. But not all are capable of the stat line Jokic posted last season: 26.4 points (including 1.3 threes and 86.8 percent shooting from the line), 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Past Joker, the rankings open up. Stephen Curry was a menace last year, hitting a career high in points and threes per game (32.0 and 5.3, respectively). But his volume could take a dip upon Klay Thompson’s return, while other top players could gift managers with more diverse stat lines.

If Luka Doncic improves his shooting or James Harden avoids injury (alongside Kyrie Irving potentially missing games), then the top fantasy performer could be had as late as No. 4.

But the most interesting spot is No. 12 at the moment. With Bradley Beal’s availability uncertain, Trae Young is an interesting option. After averaging over 25.0 points and 9.0 assists in each of the past two seasons, the 23-year-old’s supervillain arc may lead into dangerous production.