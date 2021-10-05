Fantasy Basketball 2021: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team Names

Fantasy Basketball 2021: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team NamesOctober 5, 2021
With the preseason underway and just 14 days until NBA tipoff, it’s time to start drafting championship fantasy basketball teams.
And you lay the foundation for a trophy in the first round. You can shoot for upside, stability or some combination of the two—but whichever route you take will dictate your draft and season. The age-old adage is to be water in fantasy sports, but a first-round pick determines just how fluid and adaptable you’ll have to be.
For 2021, we’ve laid out a mock draft of the foundational round, followed by some analysis of the options listed and some quality team names to tip off right.
1st-Round NBA Mock Draft
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
3. James Harden, Houston Rockets
4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
5. Giannis Antetoukounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
7. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
9. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
10. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
11. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
12. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Breaking Down NBA Fantasy’s 2021 1st Round
It should be no surprise that Nikola Jokic, also known as Joker or Big Honey, is at the top of the rankings.
While a hefty seven-footer can be expected to miss some games due to rest, all first rounders likely should. But not all are capable of the stat line Jokic posted last season: 26.4 points (including 1.3 threes and 86.8 percent shooting from the line), 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.
Past Joker, the rankings open up. Stephen Curry was a menace last year, hitting a career high in points and threes per game (32.0 and 5.3, respectively). But his volume could take a dip upon Klay Thompson’s return, while other top players could gift managers with more diverse stat lines.
If Luka Doncic improves his shooting or James Harden avoids injury (alongside Kyrie Irving potentially missing games), then the top fantasy performer could be had as late as No. 4.
But the most interesting spot is No. 12 at the moment. With Bradley Beal’s availability uncertain, Trae Young is an interesting option. After averaging over 25.0 points and 9.0 assists in each of the past two seasons, the 23-year-old’s supervillain arc may lead into dangerous production.
Top Team Names
- Big Honey and the Bumble Threes
- Curryfied Lover Boys
- Harden Da Paint
- Doncic Wish Your Girlfriend Was Hot Like Me
- Getting Bucks Like Giannis
- Squid Dame
- Kev Lasso
- Kevin Durant's Burners
- Settlers of KATan
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- The Jayson Potatums
- Abrow Cadabrow
- Nostraedamus
- Count Traecula
Yes, these are fantasy names for the top 12 picks only. And yes, that was probably an ambitious idea since quality team names can be hard to pin down.
But still, you've got to start with the foundation. "Squid Dame" is for the Netflix-enthused people out there, "Curryfied Lover Boys" is for the Drake fans and "Big Honey and the Bumble Threes" is for the managers who want their team to feel like a Motown band.
Oh, and then there's "Jayson Potatums." That one's for the nba paint fans (or soon-to-be fans).
The most important thing to remember here is that, while we've listed a tasteful variety of options (including some alternatives)—don't feel obliged. You can always name your team after one of your later-round picks, after all.