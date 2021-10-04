3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 4 Win

0 of 3

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

After coming close to victories the previous two games, the New York Giants broke through in Week 4. Even though it's been a tough start, this year won't result in the first winless season in franchise history.

Perhaps the Giants will even be able to build some momentum after they pulled out a 27-21 win in overtime against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. New York forced OT when Graham Gano kicked a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds to go in regulation. Saquon Barkley then scored a game-winning touchdown on the only possession in overtime.

The Giants are 1-3, but they have played some competitive games. They lost 30-29 at Washington in Week 2 and then fell 17-14 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. It was only a matter of time before New York ended up on the right side of one of these games.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants' Week 4 win.