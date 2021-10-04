Ranking the 10 Best Running Backs in College Football so Far in 2021

4 of 10

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Season Stats: 60 carries, 574 yards (9.6 YPC; 114.8 YPG), 4 TD; 14 receptions, 145 yards, 1 TD

We don't expect the average college football fan to know a single thing about East Carolina's rushing attack, but the Pirates have a bit of a thunder and lightning thing going on with second-year running backs Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell.

Harris is the 5'10", 224-pound bowling ball while Mitchell is the 5'9", 188-pound speedster who has been money in the open field. They have almost an exact 50/50 split of backfield touches (75 for Harris, 74 for Mitchell), though it's getting hard to justify why the Pirates would ever want to give the ball to anyone other than Mitchell.

In the season opener against Appalachian State, Mitchell scored the first points of the game on a 63-yard touchdown reception. Against what has typically been one of the best Group of Five defenses in recent years, he finished the night with 129 yards on just nine touches.

South Carolina held Mitchell in check in Week 2, but he has been out of control since then, rushing for 135, 125 and 222 yards against Marshall, Charleston Southern and Tulane, respectively. He had an 88-yard touchdown run against the Thundering Herd, a 74-yard rushing score against the Buccaneers and a 68-yard TD scamper against the Green Wave. Mitchell also had a 62-yard run on the second play of the game against Tulane, meaning he already has five gains of more than 60 yards this season.

Not only is that more than any other player can boast in 2021, but there wasn't a single player with five or more gains of 60 yards in all of 2020.

Up next for Mitchell is a UCF defense that has been shredded for 539 rushing yards and six touchdowns between its two most recent games against Louisville and Navy. It wouldn't be surprising in the least to see him break free for another huge gain or two.