MLB Playoff Bracket 2021: Viewing Schedule and Latest Postseason Picture

Major League Baseball is roughly a month away from crowning its next champion.

There is plenty to sort out between now and then, starting with setting the playoff field this weekend.

There might only be two days remaining on the 2021 regular season's schedule, but there are four postseason spots to determine. Four clubs are fighting for the American League's two wild-card spots, while the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers remain in competition for the National League West crown, with the loser getting sent to the wild-card game.

After highlighting the broadcast schedule for the postseason, let's break down where both leagues sit for the final weekend.