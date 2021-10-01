Arkansas vs. Georgia: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

Arkansas vs. Georgia: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the WeekOctober 1, 2021
On a Saturday boasting three Top 12 matchups, B/R's Game of the Week is headed to SEC country. And for the second straight, the pick involves the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Last week, the B/R community picked Arkansas' clash with the Texas A&M Aggies. And in the latest round of voting, 50.9 percent of the 10,397 total ballots cast favored No. 8 Arkansas' trip to face the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
The SEC clash beat out No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (26.2 percent), No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama (20.2) and Arizona State vs. No. 20 UCLA (2.7).
Ahead, we've provided key NFL prospects to know, two major storylines to follow and the latest odds for the showdown.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
Adam Anderson, Edge, Georgia
Adam Anderson has settled nicely into an expanded role. While totaling 12 tackles in four games, the senior defender has produced three sacks and added five hurries. His consistent disruptiveness will be a thorn in Arkansas' passing game.
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
After registering 10 catches for 82 yards during the Razorbacks' first two games, Treylon Burks has thrived in the last two contests. He went for 127 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Southern, then shredded Texas A&M for 167 yards and a score. This is a great scouting matchup for Burks, who'll be facing the strong combination of UGA corners Latavious Brini, Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Since the Bulldogs have put together three straight blowout wins, they haven't needed much from Nakobe Dean. Still, he's a ferocious linebacker who excels at attacking downhill. Dean has 14 tackles with two sacks and two hurries so far.
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Listed at 6'6" and 340 pounds, Jordan Davis is an imposing player. He's provided eight tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks, while serving as the foundation of UGA's run defense.
Both Starting QBs Dealing with Injuries
Heading into the season, JT Daniels was seen as a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate. However, a couple of injuries have affected him in recent weeks.
Daniels didn't play against UAB because of an oblique issue, returning to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina. Last Saturday at Vanderbilt, he only played one quarter as the Dawgs quickly built a 35-0 lead.
And now, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, head coach Kirby Smart said a lat injury has been bothering Daniels. If he's limited in any fashion, Stetson Bennett IV would likely step in.
Meanwhile, Arkansas is hoping KJ Jefferson (knee) will recover quickly.
He missed a portion of the second half against Texas A&M before re-entering in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 262 total yards and two passing scores.
According to Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson is "sore" but doesn't believe the injury will be a problem for this matchup. Jefferson's backup is Malik Hornsby, who attempted three passes in his brief action last week.
Both Daniels and Jefferson are expected to play without restriction. If that changes, though, the narrative of the game might quickly do the same.
Georgia's Incredible Defensive Start
Barring a shift in the QB discussion, the main storyline is simple: Can the Razorbacks score on this Georgia defense?
To be clear, it's not a criticism of Arkansas' offense. Jefferson is a crafty dual-threat quarterback, and the surrounding talent is superb. Trelon Smith leads a deep backfield, and Burks has solidified himself as one of the SEC's top receivers.
Through four games, however, Georgia has ceded 23 points. Total.
Most impressively, the Dawgs have surrendered 3.3 yards per snap. Throw in nine takeaways, a 28.1 third-down conversion rate allowed and a pass rush that collected 26 hurries—not a typo—in a win over South Carolina, and Arkansas is up against a massive challenge. It might be the most difficult in college football this season.
For the Razorbacks to be more than a nice September story, the offense probably needs to have its best performance of the year.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports
Spread (via DraftKings): Georgia -17.5
Total: 49.5
Moneyline: Georgia -1125 (bet $1,125 to win $100); Arkansas +700 (bet $100 to win $700)
