Arkansas vs. Georgia: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

Butch Dill/Associated Press

On a Saturday boasting three Top 12 matchups, B/R's Game of the Week is headed to SEC country. And for the second straight, the pick involves the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Last week, the B/R community picked Arkansas' clash with the Texas A&M Aggies. And in the latest round of voting, 50.9 percent of the 10,397 total ballots cast favored No. 8 Arkansas' trip to face the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The SEC clash beat out No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (26.2 percent), No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama (20.2) and Arizona State vs. No. 20 UCLA (2.7).

Ahead, we've provided key NFL prospects to know, two major storylines to follow and the latest odds for the showdown.