The Wildest Stats from the 2021 College Football Season So Far

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Clemson's 10-3 season-opening loss to then-No. 5 Georgia didn't seem to be too catastrophic at the time. The Tigers still could have run the table and won the ACC to make it into the College Football Playoff with one loss.

But heading into Week 5, Clemson's five-year streak of making it to the ACC title game appears to be in grave danger.

The Tigers lost to the unranked NC State Wolfpack in double overtime Saturday, 27-21. Clemson had won the last eight straight against NC State, and State was unranked coming into the matchup.

It was Clemson's first loss to an unranked team since 2017. The Tigers are now 2-2 for the first time since 2014. NC State's defense also held Clemson to 214 total yards, the fewest in this series since 1994.

The loss caused Clemson to fall to No. 25 in the AP Poll, which marked the first time since September 2015 that it wasn't inside the Top 10, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Tigers had been ranked inside the Top 10 for 97 straight weeks, which was second behind Alabama in the modern AP poll era.

Head coach Dabo Swinney, who appears to be on the verge of missing out on a CFP bid for the first time since 2014, insisted to reporters that his team isn't panicking just yet:

"There ain't no funeral around here. We're all right, We'll be just fine. I know what the problems are. I don't need to call anybody for somebody to tell me what the issue is. I know what the issue is. I have lots of friends in the business, but just spend time with the people here. But we all know where we are and how we got here and what we have to do. Just keep moving forward. It's not complicated, it's very simple actually. But simple things lead to big things, and until we get great at the details we're not going to get it turned around."

The loss to NC State was only Swinney's 16th ACC loss in his 13 seasons at Clemson, according to North Georgia announcer Jim Stewart. Starting off the season 2-2 isn't necessarily a death knell, but it's shaping up to be a long season for Clemson.