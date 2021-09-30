76ers Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

1 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Sixers need a starting point guard. Say what you want about Simmons' limitations, he's still an elite defender and an impact passer.

If Philly doesn't scratch that itch in the Simmons trade—or doesn't a broker a deal by opening night—this could be a fight between Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey for floor time. Neither can match Simmons as a playmaker, but they obviously offer more offensive range and, if they can discover the keys to consistency, might eventually offer more shot-creation.

Milton is the better shooter of the two, and his larger frame—6'5", 205 pounds to Maxey's 6'2", 200 pounds—might be easier to fit alongside Seth Curry. Maxey has better burst and a higher ceiling as a passer. The competition could come down to what coach Doc Rivers wants in his starting point guard.

In a perfect world, rookie first-rounder Jaden Springer would obliterate all reasonable expectations and put his name in the mix, too. In reality, the 19-year-old needs more time and polish to challenge for a significant role.