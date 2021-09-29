Patriots Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' running back situation evolved with every week so far in the 2021 NFL season.

Damien Harris shouldered a majority of the load while a handful of players have rotated in behind him to help Mac Jones in passing situations and in times where Harris needs a breather.

Rhamondre Stevenson entered the regular season as one of the potential backups, but he has been on the inactive list for the last two weeks.

Stevenson's Week 1 fumble cost him a spot on the active gameday roster and he might play second fiddle to Brandon Bolden while James White is out injured.

If that is the case, the rookie out of Oklahoma should be one of the few players on the Patriots roster that Bill Belichick should consider trading.