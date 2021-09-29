Patriots Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Patriots Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 29, 2021
The New England Patriots' running back situation evolved with every week so far in the 2021 NFL season.
Damien Harris shouldered a majority of the load while a handful of players have rotated in behind him to help Mac Jones in passing situations and in times where Harris needs a breather.
Rhamondre Stevenson entered the regular season as one of the potential backups, but he has been on the inactive list for the last two weeks.
Stevenson's Week 1 fumble cost him a spot on the active gameday roster and he might play second fiddle to Brandon Bolden while James White is out injured.
If that is the case, the rookie out of Oklahoma should be one of the few players on the Patriots roster that Bill Belichick should consider trading.
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson can't make a great case for playing time at the moment.
It is clear that the rookie's Week 1 fumble cost him time on the field and even the active gameday roster.
It may seem too early to give up on a rookie running back, but the Patriots may not have him shoulder any responsibilities at the position even with White out injured.
Belichick trusts Bolden more as the backup to Harris and Bolden could be used as the primary pass-catcher out of the backfield.
It would also make a ton of sense for the Patriots to go after Marlon Mack on the trade market. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are considering a trade of the running back.
New England should have been one of the first teams to ring the Colts about Mack's availability since he would bring experience as a No. 1 running back to the depth chart behind Harris.
Stevenson could be used as a trade chip in any potential negotiations for Mack or another veteran running back.
Either way. it appears that Stevenson's best chance for playing time right now will come from a team not named the Patriots.
J.J. Taylor
If the Patriots consider bringing in another running back, it could make J.J. Taylor viewed as surplus as well.
Taylor has made an impact on the Patriots in special teams, but his roster status may change if New England alters its running back depth chart.
Taylor's special teams ability puts him on the active gameday roster above Stevenson, but if that is his only contribution, it may make him expendable if a replacement for White is brought in.
Taylor has had a minimal impact on the New England offense during his two-year career. He caught two passes for three yards in the Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The second-year man has 29 total touches inside the New England offense in his career. Harris had 25 touches of his own in Week 1.
If the Patriots reorganize their running back depth, Taylor could be the odd man out and may be worth a third-day pick on the trade market.
Devin Asiasi
Devin Asiasi may have been better off not making the 53-man roster and looking for an opportunity elsewhere.
Asiasi was going to have a hard time finding snaps once Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were brought in during free agency.
The second-year player contributed in a small role in 2020 with a pair of touchdown catches. In 2021, he has been rendered as surplus on the Patriots roster.
Unless Henry or Smith go down with an injury, Asiasi will not receive much time on the field for the Patriots this season.
Asiasi carries some promise as a NFL player because he is young and he has yet to get his shot to be a regular contributor.
If the Patriots land a third-day draft pick out of a potential trade partner, Asiasi could be let go through that roster mechanism.