NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Lakers' Targets and Goran Dragic

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

You never really know what will happen at the various media days around the NBA.

Maybe coronavirus vaccines will dominate the conversation. Maybe David Letterman will pop up for some reason. Maybe both will happen at the same session.

It's predictably unpredictable, though there are a few pressing plot lines that you know will surface. The Philadelphia 76ers, for instance, were sure to get bombarded with questions about Ben Simmons in light of his trade demand.

The Sixers mostly attempted damage control on Monday. Joel Embiid told reporters, "I really hope he changes his mind." President of basketball operations Daryl Morey expressed "a lot of optimism that we can make it work here."

The franchise hasn't given up a reconciliation, but has that swayed Simmons at all? We'll explore that question more and the latest rumor roundup.