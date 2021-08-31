Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: PG Told 76ers He Wants Out, Doesn't Plan to Report to Camp

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has reportedly informed the team he has no plans to report to training camp next month and wants a trade.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Simmons informed co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers of his decision during a meeting in Los Angeles last week.

