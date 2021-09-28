Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Jared Dudley

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2021-22 season is about to get underway. And after an eventful offseason filled with trades and free-agent signings for the team, the attention will finally turn to what's happening on the court.

With the Lakers set to open training camp on Wednesday, their roster looks much different compared to the end of the 2020-21 season. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are back, Los Angeles brought in a third star (Russell Westbrook) and a host of complementary role players.

Did the Lakers make the right moves to return to title contention and potentially win their second championship in three seasons? There will soon be a better idea of how Los Angeles will fare once it gets on the court and begins playing games.

As the start of the NBA season nears, here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the team.