Ranking Every No. 1 Overall Pick in the WWE Draft Since 2002

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft brings a much-needed sense of freshness to the SmackDown and Raw rosters every October, and the upcoming two-night installment starting Friday should be no exception.

The annual roster shake-up has been a staple in WWE on and off since 2002 when the brand extension was originally introduced. It was held almost every April following WrestleMania until 2011 when the idea of Raw and SmackDown having separate rosters was quietly done away with.

The draft eventually returned in 2016 when the brand split was reinstated and has gone through a number of names and formats. Regardless of when it's been held or how it's been structured, what hasn't changed is the fact that the No. 1 overall pick tends to mean the most.

Being chosen first by either brand is typically an indicator that they're the most desired Superstar eligible in either pool and that big things are in store for them on their new home. Of course, that wasn't always the case with some Superstars fading into obscurity sooner than expected.

Before this year's edition gets underway, this list will attempt to rank every No. 1 overall pick in the WWE draft dating back to 2002 from worst to best based on their impact and success on that show. Note that the three Superstar Shake-Ups held from 2017 through 2019 (in place of the draft) are included but not the 2006 draft, which only saw Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam recruited to ECW.