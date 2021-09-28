NBA Power Rankings: Breaking Down Teams on the Rise Entering 2021-22

2 of 4

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were already good.

Any team with Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster will always be able to compete.

But this summer, they went out and added Russell Westbrook, perhaps the most full tilt player in the NBA.

Irrespective of his shooting percentage or decision making, Westbrook will never cheat his team when it comes to effort.

It's undeniable that Davis, James and Westbrook are all box office superstars, so the one lingering unknown is fit.

Can these three players play well together?

Can James and Westbrook share the backcourt and have the kind of synergy that helps them run roughshod over the league during the regular season and go deep into the playoffs and win another title?

For their part, the players tried to address that concern early on.

According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick of The Athletic, it all came down to one word.

"Sacrifice," one source close to the discussions told The Athletic about the message in those talks. "Just sacrifice. Sacrificing on both ends. They all have to sacrifice. It don’t matter who you are. They’ve got to sacrifice. They know that.

"They talked about it. I think just out of respect for one another, ‘Hey man, this is the only way this is going to work — if we can do it.’ And so they had that understanding."

Outside of Westbrook, the Lakers also brought back Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, both members of the 2020 championship team, while also adding DeAndre Jordan and Carmelo Anthony.

On paper, the Purple and Gold are "seasoned" and chock full of All-Star appearances.

But can they hold up over the course of a full season?

Can they play the kind of defense that helped them win the title two years ago?

If this version of the Lakers can find a way to work together, they will be very dangerous.