Predicting the NBA's Most Dangerous Offensive Lineups This Season

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The most efficient offense in NBA history suited up in 2020-21.

So did the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and 10th teams on that list.

The Association is right in the heart of an offensive revolution. There are a number of factors behind the efficiency surge, but smarter shot selection, perpetually improving skills and rule restrictions on defenders all play a not insignificant part.

Throw a dart at a modern offense, and there's a decent chance it's establishing or at least challenging a franchise mark for execution and precision. The league is in great hands on the game's most glamorous end of the court.

Saying that, though, a handful of lineups rank above the rest. The following 10 quintets—no more than one per team allowed—look particularly potent ahead of the 2021-22 campaign because of proven production, realistic projections and the old, reliable eye test.