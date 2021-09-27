Stock Watch for Top 2022 NFL Draft Prospects After Week 4

3 of 7

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Isaiah Spiller had a 1,000-yard rushing season a year ago and was expected to play a big role in the Aggies offense in 2021. In the first four weeks of the season, however, he hasn't had too many dominant performances.

His two best games have come in blowout wins against New Mexico and Kent State. He had over 100 yards in both but managed to score just one touchdown. He's only had one other touchdown on the season, during the third quarter of Saturday's loss to Arkansas. That touchdown run was a good one—he went 67 yards on the score to pull the Aggies within a touchdown.

It appears as though Spiller's biggest issue is perhaps not getting enough play calls going his way. After the touchdown, the Aggies didn't hand it off to Spiller once for the rest of the game.

Jimbo Fisher was asked about this afterward, per 247Sports' Andrew Hattersley:

"We did it two or three times. We had a couple calls. There were some RPOs that we threw. We had a nice run out of that. ... We had two or three runs and we RPO'd them because they were playing extra guys in the box and we were throwing them out there and had some run. Then we got behind a little bit and hit a couple runs. And then we had clock management when it got going and backed up. So maybe we could have more, but we weren't getting enough surge."

Spiller has had just 52 carries on the season so far, which is not going to help his stock rise.