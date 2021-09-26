NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Top Movers in Week 5 Post-Week 4 Results

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been the most surprising team of the 2021 college football season.

Sam Pittman's team earned its second victory over a ranked team from Texas on Saturday to move to 4-0.

The Razorbacks entered their clash with the Texas A&M Aggies as the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25. They should receive a significant boost when the poll comes out on Sunday.

Arkansas will likely be a Top 10 team in the new poll because of the losses and underwhelming performances turned in by the teams above it.

The back half of the Top 10 should go through a significant reshuffling after A&M fell to Arkansas and the Clemson Tigers were upset by the NC State Wolfpack.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who earned a neutral-site win over the Wisconsin Badgers, should be the other top mover from the No, 12 spot.