College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

Woo, pig sooie! The Razorbacks came into this matchup having lost the last nine straight against the Aggies in the rivalry dubbed the Southwest Classic. Arkansas snapped that losing streak and defeated the Aggies by 10 on Saturday. The first half was all Hogs, as the Arkansas offense had 307 total yards, including 229 yards in the air from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Early in the third quarter, Jefferson left the game because of an injury, with the QB visibly limping after taking a hard hit. Redshirt freshman and backup quarterback Malik Hornsby didn't run the offense with the same production as Jefferson—the quarterback went 1-of-3 passing and rushed for 12 yards on six attempts.

Texas A&M capitalized on the Razorbacks' limited offense, scoring a touchdown with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter to make it 17-10. But the Razorbacks defense did a good job of keeping the Aggies out of scoring range otherwise. In Texas A&M's last four possessions of the game, the Aggies punted twice, threw an interception and couldn't convert on a fourth down.

Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada didn't have the best outing Saturday. He finished with 151 yards and the fourth-quarter interception. TAMU running back Isaiah Spiller was pretty productive on the ground, though, finishing with 95 yards and the Aggies' only touchdown of the day.

Jefferson did return to the game in the fourth quarter for the Razorbacks' last two possessions of the game. Although he didn't add any more points to Arkansas' lead, it was good to see the QB get back out there after such a great first half.

Texas A&M came into this one as slight favorites, but Arkansas proved its 3-0 start before this game was no fluke. Not to mention, the Razorbacks outgained the Aggies in total yardage by a whopping 171 yards on the day. This is an absolutely huge win for Arkansas and second-year head coach Sam Pittman.

Arkansas moves to 4-0 on the season for the first time since the 2003 season. Next week, Arkansas goes on the road to No. 2 Georgia, followed with another road trip to No. 13 Ole Miss. We'll see how far this Arkansas team can go during these next couple of weeks.