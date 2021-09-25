Spencer Rattler, No. 4 Oklahoma Avoid WVU's Upset Bid on Gabe Brkic's GW FG

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

It wasn't easy, but No. 4 Oklahoma continued its perfect start to the 2021 season on Saturday night, defeating West Virginia 16-13.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled for much of the game, finishing with 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He came through on the game's final drive, however, completing all six of his passes and setting up Gabe Brkic for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Sooners are now 4-0 on the season as they push toward a spot in the College Football Playoff. They will hit the road for the first time next week when they take on No. 25 Kansas State. The Mountaineers dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

